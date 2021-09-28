iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $616,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $7.99 on Tuesday, hitting $436.35. 587,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

