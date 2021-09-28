HYA Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DGRO traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,071. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

