iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is HYA Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 86,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,447. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92.

