Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

