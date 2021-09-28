12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318,133 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 71,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,413,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

