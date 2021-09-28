Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 111,300 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,297. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

