Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE VVNT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

