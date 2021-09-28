Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 11,364 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 88,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

