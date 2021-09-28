SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,848 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,805,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,710,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $60,231,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

