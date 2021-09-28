Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

