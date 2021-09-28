Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $95,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 214,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,050. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

