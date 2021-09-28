QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,151 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

QCOM traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $131.97. 52,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,482. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

