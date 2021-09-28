Albion Financial Group UT Purchases Shares of 157,546 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in AT&T by 64.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 207,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 41.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.