The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $34.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $31.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $144.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.51. The company had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.93 and a 200-day moving average of $319.74. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $353.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

