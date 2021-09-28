Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.71 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $35.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $216.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.