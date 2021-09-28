TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 236.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 236.25 ($3.09).

TUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.80. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.