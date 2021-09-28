Barings LLC Sells 1,759,968 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759,968 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 972.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,003.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 858,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,326,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

