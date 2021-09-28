Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $49,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,199,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $2,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

CCI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.93. 31,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.36. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.