Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Position Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 8.45% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $24,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,011,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. 3,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.