Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 6,945 Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLDG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.83. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

