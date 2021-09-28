King Wealth Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Wealth grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.24 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $322.07 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

