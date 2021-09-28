Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

