Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 38,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

