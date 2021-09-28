Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Barings LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 1,929,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,476,723. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

