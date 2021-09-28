Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403,155 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

NYSE SU traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 491,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

