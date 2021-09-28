Barings LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VLUE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 626,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

