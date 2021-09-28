The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 7.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 45,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,567,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $100,000,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $11,986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $23,903,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

