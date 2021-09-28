The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 7.7%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.67. Approximately 45,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,567,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
A number of analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $100,000,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $11,986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $23,903,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
