Barings LLC Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 1.4% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $64,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,451,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after acquiring an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. 192,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

