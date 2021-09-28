Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 5,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 402,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

OWLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

