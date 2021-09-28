Pier Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Freshpet worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $6.83 on Tuesday, hitting $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,913. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

