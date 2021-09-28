Pier Capital LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90,283 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 471.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 624,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 113,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

