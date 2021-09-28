Pier Capital LLC Sells 15,860 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Exponent worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

