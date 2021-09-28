Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,313. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

