ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.77

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 585204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,044 shares in the company, valued at $243,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,457 shares of company stock worth $9,252,271 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

