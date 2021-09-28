Pier Capital LLC Sells 16,335 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Maximus worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Maximus by 37.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maximus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maximus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

