Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,095. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,709,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $23,565,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 270,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

