Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

