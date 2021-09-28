Pepe Cash Price Reaches $0.0464 on Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $32.58 million and approximately $19,778.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

