Zano (ZANO) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $23.70 million and $166,773.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,485.00 or 1.00116429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00084571 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00783381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00365114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00236818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,864,658 coins and its circulating supply is 10,835,158 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

