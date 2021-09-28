Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.