Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.89. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

