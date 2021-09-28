Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) in the last few weeks:

9/27/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/26/2021 – Health Catalyst had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

9/21/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/15/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

9/8/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

8/11/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

8/10/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Health Catalyst Inc alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.