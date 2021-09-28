Skba Capital Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. 59,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,835. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

