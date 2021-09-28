Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,364 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 39,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

