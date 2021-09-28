FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is Pier Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,181 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of FormFactor worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.97. 2,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

