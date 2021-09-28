Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,239 shares during the period. nLIGHT comprises 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in nLIGHT by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after buying an additional 102,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

