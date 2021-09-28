Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First American Financial worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First American Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First American Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. 4,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,627. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

