CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar (TSE:LNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$99.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

LNR stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.26. 50,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,302. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$38.88 and a 52-week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.52.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.3400004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

