Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,584 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $125,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $282.63. 18,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

