Keybank National Association OH Has $109.37 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cameco were worth $109,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Cameco stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 395,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,774. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -523.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

